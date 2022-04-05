Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 247,363 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,363 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after buying an additional 404,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

