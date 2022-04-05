E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Cut to €11.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($13.19) to €12.50 ($13.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

