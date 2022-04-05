CF Bankshares Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

