57,406 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 730,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,911,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Owens Corning by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of OC opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.