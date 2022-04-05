Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 112.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.54 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

