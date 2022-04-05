Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.