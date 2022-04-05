CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareCloud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

