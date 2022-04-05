Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:TDW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tidewater by 63.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

