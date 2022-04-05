XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

