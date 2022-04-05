Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

MGA stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

