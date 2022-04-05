Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $548,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,429 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

