Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.44 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

