Elamachain (ELAMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $197,453.00

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Elamachain has a market cap of $2.43 million and $197,453.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

