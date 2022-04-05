Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Holley by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

