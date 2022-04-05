Kira Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (KEX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kira Network has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Kira Network has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $1.03 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

