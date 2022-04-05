Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.