NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $546.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $546.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00269642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001385 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

