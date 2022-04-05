XSGD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. XSGD has a total market cap of $168.66 million and $2.33 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.38 or 0.07538979 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.76 or 0.99997353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056112 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 239,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 229,007,749 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

