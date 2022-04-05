Contrasting GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.52 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -4.33 GoodRx $745.42 million 10.77 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -285.96

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mullen Automotive and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 5 10 0 2.56

GoodRx has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.09%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -121.25% GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03%

Summary

GoodRx beats Mullen Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

