Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,709,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

