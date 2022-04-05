Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oil States International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

