Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BKQNY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

