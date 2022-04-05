Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

