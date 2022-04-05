Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,065 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

