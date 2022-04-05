Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zendesk worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,074 shares of company stock worth $13,858,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.