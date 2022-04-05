Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 118,851 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,851 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of IMAX worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IMAX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 196,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IMAX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

