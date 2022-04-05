Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,745 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Synaptics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.67. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

