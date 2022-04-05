Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.