Mizuho Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $190.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.68.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 18,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

