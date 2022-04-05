Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

APTO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

