Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.
APTO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
