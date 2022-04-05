Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.64 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

NYSE:HSY opened at $216.52 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.74 and a 200-day moving average of $191.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

