Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

POOL opened at $430.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $351.87 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.