Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $159.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

