Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. NU has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.