Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.
Shares of NU opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. NU has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
