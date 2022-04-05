657 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $259.04 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

