Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

