Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $298.40 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.06 and a 200 day moving average of $361.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

