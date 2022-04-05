Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 535,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 131,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

