Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $437.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.68. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

