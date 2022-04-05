Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

