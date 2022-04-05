Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $10.06 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $686.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.51 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.49.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

