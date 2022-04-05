Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

