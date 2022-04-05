Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.
In other news, Director James E. Hillman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.