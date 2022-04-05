John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

