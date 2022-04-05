PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.