Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 1,264,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 221,575 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

