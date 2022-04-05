Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Weichai Power in a research note issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Weichai Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
