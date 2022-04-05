The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.80 Per Share

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 350 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.88 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

