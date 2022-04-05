PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PCK opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

