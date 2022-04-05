Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,397 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $175.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

