Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
